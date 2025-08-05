Brighton School Board Delays Decision on Putting Bond Proposal Before Voters

August 5, 2025

Although members took no formal action, the Brighton Board of Education Monday night decided against putting a bond issue on the November general election ballot.



While board members felt a bond issue is vital to meet infrastructure and other needs in the district, they said that to place a bond issue on this year’s fall ballot would be rushing things.



Board Secretary Angela Krebs said, “To rush it is not fair to the taxpayers and the community," with Trustee Alicia Urbain adding, "We need more time to strategically plan.”



Although no date was set for the election, board members stressed that there will definitely be a bond issue next year. May was mentioned as a possibility, but neither a date nor the amount of the bond issue was decided.



The most recent bond issue was in 2019, when district voters passed a $59 million issue that paved the way for a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) Center and various other improvements. Prior to that, district voters passed a nearly $89 million bond issue in 2012.



What’s different about this bond issue is that even if it passes, the tax rate will drop. The current property tax is 6.19 mills.



Superintendent Matthew Outlaw has stated in the past that the district’s millage rate is expected to drop to four mills or lower next next year.



That's due to a combination of factors, including rising property values. Under the Headlee Tax Limitation Amendment, taxes cannot rise faster than the inflation rate or 5%, whichever is lower.



Ten district residents spoke at the public comments portion of the meeting, with each of them lending their support to the upcoming bond issue.



Several stated that band and orchestra facilities need to be upgraded, along with the Performing Arts Center. Other speakers praised district teachers for their commitment and dedication to school children.



The district is currently in negotiations with the Brighton Education Association, representing 325 teachers, whose contract expires at the end of this month.



The reason the special meeting was called is that under state law, the district must make application to the state by August 11th if it intends to hold the election this November.



The application must include details such as the amount of the bond and what it will be used for.



