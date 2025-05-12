Brighton School Board Weighs Capital Need Survey Results

May 12, 2025

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



Over 1,400 residents in the Brighton Area Schools District recently filled out a questionnaire which sought out their opinions on district needs in the way of facilities and other aspects of the district.



Many on the Board of Education have felt that the district has myriad needs that cannot be addressed by simply using surplus funds from the budget, even though Brighton has a healthy fund balance that is projected to grow to about $23 million by the end of the fiscal year on June 30th.



That issue came up at a recent meeting when the board discussed playground equipment needs and it was felt that play areas need to be accessible to all students, including those with physical disabilities.



The Capital Needs survey was distributed to district parents, staff, students and community members. It included several categories: Playground Equipment, Orchestra Storage, Band Room Acoustics, the Transportation Lot, Science Room Renovation, Air Conditioning in the Gyms, Dedicated Gyms at Hornung and Spencer, Additional Elementary Space and Updating Furniture.



Respondents were given the choice of designating high, medium or low priority to each categories. Some 562 respondents gave the highest priority to installing air conditioning in the two high school gyms and the Scranton Middle School gym. That was followed by renovation of the eight science rooms in C-wing of the high school, with 556 giving it a high priority. After that came adding space to the four elementary schools - which are all near capacity - with 502 assigning it a high priority.



Regarding additional classroom space at the elementary level, Superintendent Outlaw tells WHMI, in his words, “Whether this would be internal or an addition would need to be determined by an architect,” while adding that the district is “seeking more learning space to maintain class sizes and meet the needs of students with disabilities.”



Having dedicated gyms at Hornung and Spencer elementaries came in next, with 502 of those responding saying that should be given a high priority. At those schools, along with Hilton, the gyms share the same space with the cafeteria. Outlaw says, again, in his words, “This is less than ideal for instruction.”



Some feel that the music program - part of the the “A” for arts in the Brighton STEAM program (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) - has woefully inadequate facilities. Phil Johnson, director of the acclaimed BHS choir program, told the board at the April 28th meeting that the orchestra class at both Brighton High and Scranton should have a “dedicated, temperature-controlled orchestra room.”



Johnson added that the Brighton Center for the Performing Arts needs a new orchestra pit, new theatrical rigging system called a "fly system" and new band shell, adding that the BHS band room is “unsafe.” Johnson told the board they “need to give every kid the opportunity to have a safe, meaningful (fine arts) experience.”



Board members are leaning heavily toward going for a bond issue versus a sinking fund, which could only generate at most $3-4 million per year. Trustees said it therefore wouldn’t be adequate for big ticket, bricks-and-mortar projects. The board may make a final decision on which way to go - bond issue or sinking fund - at its meeting tonight.