Two New Courses Added to Brighton Schools Curriculum

February 13, 2019

As a result of action taken at Monday night’s Brighton Board of Education meeting, the Brighton Area Schools has added two new courses to the curriculum.



Voting unanimously, the board approved Advanced Placement computer science for Brighton High School and PLTW Design & Modeling for Scranton Middle School. Superintendent Greg Gray tells WHMI that both courses have been thoroughly vetted, including by the curriculum committee, district administration, the board of education and the School Improvement Leadership Collaborative.



The course description of the A-P computer science class says the curriculum “provides resources, such as application- related labs that connect with students with diverse interests, particularly female and underrepresented student populations.” The other course, PLTW design and modeling, was originally proposed by Principal Mark Wilson as a STEAM elective at Scranton.



PLTW, or Project Lead the Way, is an American nonprofit organization that develops STEM and STEAM curricula for use by elementary, middle, and high schools. In the class, students are able to use 3D modeling software to create a virtual image of their designs. Through the course, students learn to use the design process to solve problems and understand the influence that innovative design has on people’s lives. The courses will begin in the fall of this year. (TT)