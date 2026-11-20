Brighton School Of Ballet 40th Anniversary Production Of "The Nutcracker"

November 20, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





This holiday season marks two extraordinary milestones for Brighton School of Ballet: 50 years of inspiring dancers and 40 years of bringing the magic of The Nutcracker to audiences in Livingston County.



The school will celebrate both anniversaries with its production of the beloved holiday classic on December 5th and 6th at the Brighton Center for the Performing Arts.



Release:



Founded in May 1976 by Deborah Shiposh in downtown Brighton, the school has been dedicated to excellence in classical ballet training for five decades. Just a few years after opening, BSB introduced its annual production of The Nutcracker, establishing what would become a cherished holiday tradition for generations of local families.



Today, that tradition continues under the direction of Shiposh's daughter, Katrina Frelich, who took the reins in 2014 following her mother's retirement. A longtime teacher and assistant at the school, Frelich grew up immersed in its culture and traditions and now carries forward the legacy her mother began.



“It's incredibly special to celebrate 50 years of Brighton School of Ballet and 40 years of The Nutcracker in the same year,” said Frelich. “So many dancers and families have been part of this journey, and seeing new generations experience the magic of The Nutcracker is what makes it so meaningful.”



This year's production will feature dozens of local dancers, along with professional guest artists from Mauro Ballet of Puerto Rico, in a spectacular performance filled with dazzling costumes, handmade sets, and the unforgettable Christmas tree that grows before audiences' eyes. From Clara's magical Christmas Eve adventure to the enchanting Land of the Sweets, audiences of all ages will enjoy the timeless music and artistry that have made The Nutcracker a holiday favorite for generations.



The school will also celebrate with a special Nutcracker by Night performance and gala intermission reception on Saturday, December 5. The evening brings together supporters, alumni, and community members to recognize four decades of this beloved holiday tradition. Gala tickets are nearly sold out.



As Brighton School of Ballet looks back on five decades of dance education and four decades of holiday performances, the milestone year is an opportunity to celebrate not only the school's history, but also the dancers, families, teachers, and community members who have helped make its legacy possible.





Performance Information:



Saturday, December 5th at 6:30pm



Sunday, December 6th at 2:00pm



Both performances take place at the Brighton Center for the Performing Arts. All seats are reserved, and tickets are available exclusively online via the provided top link. Performances typically sell out, so early ticket purchases are encouraged.



The dancers will also perform excerpts from The Nutcracker at Brighton's Holiday Glow this Saturday at 5pm at the AMP! at the Brighton Millpond.



Photo: Professional guest artists from Mauro Ballet of Puerto Rico perform the iconic Sugar Plum Fairy pas de deux in last year's Brighton School of Ballet production of The Nutcracker. The artists will return for this year's 40th anniversary performances.