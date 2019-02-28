Brighton Rotary To Award Trade Scholarships

February 28, 2019

The Brighton Rotary Club is expanding its college scholarship program to include graduating Brighton-area high school students who are pursuing trade and vocational careers.



Catherine Riesterer chairs the club’s scholarship committee and says they are looking for students who have shown true dedication to their education and/or future career path. She added the student does not need to have excelled academically in a traditional sense but must have demonstrated determination to achieve his or her personal best and desire to excel in a trade school. Nominations for the new Trade Scholarship are accepted from teachers or counselors for students who live in the Brighton Area Schools district, are graduating from high school in 2019, and who are attending a program at an accredited Michigan school, program or institute that provides education and/or training in a traditional trade field, such as the construction, mechanical or automotive trades.



The scholarship will be presented in May as part of the club’s Anderson McGregor Scholarship program that to date has awarded more than $150,000 to graduating seniors who live within the Brighton school district boundaries.



The Brighton Rotary Club, which holds weekly lunch meetings on Tuesdays in downtown Brighton, supports numerous community projects including the construction of wheelchair ramps, delivering Thanksgiving Day meals, and supporting the new Bountiful Harvest building. Internationally, the club funds schools, water projects and polio eradication.



To obtain a nomination form, contact Riesterer at cathy@crlaw.biz. (JM)