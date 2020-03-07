Brighton Rotary Trade Scholarship Nominations Open

March 7, 2020

The nomination period is open to help students interested in a career in the trades with further education. The Rotary Club of Brighton has opened up their 2020 Trade Scholarship nomination period for teachers and counselors of such driven students. A minimum of $750 for educational expenses will be awarded to winners that must be a student graduating from within the Brighton Area Schools District boundaries this school year. To qualify, the student must enroll and attend a program at an approved Michigan school, program, or institute that provides training in traditional trade fields like construction, mechanicals and automotive trades.



The Brighton Rotary is looking for students who have shown true dedication to their future career path and education. The student does not need to have necessarily excelled in a traditional academic manner, but must demonstrate a determination to achieve their personal best in a trade field.



The nomination period is open until 2:30pm on Wednesday, April 8th. Nominations are due to Rotary Scholarship Chair Catherine Riesterer by email or at her office located at 7900 Grand River Avenue, in Brighton. For more information, call 810-227-3103, or send an email to cathy@crlaw.biz.