Brighton Robotics Team Benefits From Big Donation

October 19, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Brighton Robotics Team is benefitting from a big donation from a local business.



H.H. Barnum, a Brighton-based distributor of controls for factory automation, donated over $10,000 worth of products to the Brighton Robotics Team.



The in-kind donation consisted of a pallet of innovative products that will be used for educational training and future competitions to provide the team with exposure to the latest automation products being used globally.



The donation is part of the company’s new initiative, Barnum Reach, which is dedicated to reaching out and giving back to high school and college robotics programs.



Brighton Robotics Team Head Coach Nathan Hogge said the donation and connection to H.H. Barnum gives students unique access to products and knowledge normally not available in classes. He said it also gives their team more options to be creative on how they design, construct, and compete with their robot this year.



Hogge added their students recently started incorporating pneumatics into their robot and are excited to see how they can expand on creating a world-class competition robot with the help of H.H. Barnum's donation.