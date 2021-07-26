Asphalt Preservation Treatment To Be Applied On Brighton Roads

July 26, 2021

The City of Brighton is performing protective treatment on several of its roads this week.



An asphalt preservation treatment known as Reclamite is scheduled to be applied in the following areas: Church Street; Rickett Road between South Church and Sisu Knoll; Alpine Drive and Alpine Court; Third Street; and Fairway Trails and Court.



Door hangers will be distributed in the affected areas Monday to inform and remind residents. The project is then expected to take place in all areas, Tuesday. Work will consist of crews spraying the surface with the treatment and then applying sand to the road surface.



The road surface may feel and sound sticky for a few days, but this is normal. The treatment will eventually dry up and completely seal the asphalt, helping protect it from degradation.



A release from the City of Brighton’s Department of Public Services informs that the product will not harm pets or the concrete. Any material that does get on a driveway will fade over time. They recommend residents keeping pets inside their yards so that they do not track the Reclamite into their homes.



Like most road projects, all work is weather pending.