Brighton Lays Out Upcoming Road Projects For 2022-2023

February 28, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



The City of Brighton is sharing plans and road projects for the upcoming summer and beyond.



This spring, the City is set to begin the Grand River and Adjacent Side Street, or GRASS, Reconstruction Project. According to the latest city bulletin, the project will include the removal and replacement of asphalt along 6,700-feet of Grand River Avenue, with crack and joint repair, curb repair, and the replacement of all sidewalk intersections to meet Americans with Disability Act, or ADA, requirements. The western portion of this project will be from Ore Creek, east of Cross Street, to St. Paul Street. The eastern portion will from North Street to the city limits, just east of O’Doherty.



Also on the radar is the 2023 Streetscape project. The City, in partnership with the Downtown Development Authority will upgrade streets, sidewalks, and infrastructure downtown. This will include Main Street from Grand River to First Street, and Grand River from St. Paul to North Street. This one-year project will include the replacement of all water and sewer mains, the installation of a storm sewer system, replacement of driveway approaches, the rehabilitation of sidewalks for ADA compliance, replacement of street trees, as well as the complete rehabilitation of the all roadways.