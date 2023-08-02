Lane Shift On Brighton Road

August 2, 2023

A lane shift will be in effect in the City of Brighton today for asphalt repairs.



Department of Public Works crews will be performing an asphalt repair on Brighton Road beginning at approximately 7am. The work will require the closure of the eastbound lane of Brighton Road, just west of the High School entrance.



The roadway will be open to thru-traffic in both directions, but the City cautions that motorists may experience some delays due to the lane shift.