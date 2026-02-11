Brighton Road Shut Down Tuesday For Natural Gas Leak

February 11, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A portion of Brighton Road, west of Bauer Road, had to be shut down late Tuesday afternoon and into the night following a natural gas leak.



Consumers Energy reports a company that was installing fiber-optic cable struck a natural gas pipeline around 4:30pm Tuesday.



The utility was on scene and making repairs until 10:40pm. The Brighton Area Fire Authority assisted on scene.



There were no injuries, but two customers lost natural gas service for a time.



The biggest impact was to traffic along Brighton Road.



Consumers Energy Spokeswoman Brian Wheeler told WHMI out of an abundance of caution, the local fire department shut down the road in both directions while work continued. He added “We appreciate the patience of community members and people driving along the road. The safety of our customers, coworkers and general public is always our top priority”.