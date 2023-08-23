Brighton Road Down to One Lane on Wednesday Near BHS

August 23, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Road crews will be performing repairs to a stretch of Brighton Road on Wednesday, August 23, causing delays for motorists.



The City of Brighton Department of Public Works will perform asphalt repairs to Brighton Road, just west of the entrance to Brighton High School, starting at 7:00 a.m.



The repairs require the eastbound lane of Brighton Road to close, leaving open one lane of travel for drivers to utilize on both sides.



Drivers will experience a lane shift while repairs are conducted.



The road will remain open to through-traffic in both directions, but delays are expected due to the lane shift.



All roadwork is weather dependent.