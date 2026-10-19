Rehabilitation Project On Brighton Road Begins Today

October 19, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A construction project is starting up today that will likely result in significant delays in the Genoa Township area.



The Livingston County Road Commission is doing a road rehabilitation project on Brighton Road between Chilson and King Roads.



Work is scheduled to start Monday, October 19th and wrap up this Friday, the 23rd.



As for traffic impact, Brighton Road will remain open with traffic periodically reduced to one lane and under flag control during construction.



The Road Commission advises delays are expected during lane restrictions and “motorists are urged to seek an alternate route”.