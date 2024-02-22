Brighton Restaurant Week To Return
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
Calling all local foodies – Brighton Restaurant Week is back by popular demand.
Brighton Restaurant Week returns next Monday, February 26th and will run through March 3rd. Throughout the week, patrons can indulge in a variety of cuisine from 13 participating restaurants. The restaurants will be promoting deals and showcasing their finest dishes, as well as in-house fan favorites.
Participating Restaurants include:
Brighton Bar & Grill
Bourbons
Ciao Amici’s
Lu & Carl’s
Stillwater Grill
El Arbol Taqueria
Sidecar Slider Bar
Sushi Zen
Great Harvest Bread Company
Grand Traverse Pie Company
Arta’s Italian
Single Barrel Social
Label Kitchen + Bar
Reservations are recommended, where available. A link to menu offerings is provided.