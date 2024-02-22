Brighton Restaurant Week To Return

February 22, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Calling all local foodies – Brighton Restaurant Week is back by popular demand.



Brighton Restaurant Week returns next Monday, February 26th and will run through March 3rd. Throughout the week, patrons can indulge in a variety of cuisine from 13 participating restaurants. The restaurants will be promoting deals and showcasing their finest dishes, as well as in-house fan favorites.



Participating Restaurants include:



Brighton Bar & Grill

Bourbons

Ciao Amici’s

Lu & Carl’s

Stillwater Grill

El Arbol Taqueria

Sidecar Slider Bar

Sushi Zen

Great Harvest Bread Company

Grand Traverse Pie Company

Arta’s Italian

Single Barrel Social

Label Kitchen + Bar



Reservations are recommended, where available. A link to menu offerings is provided.