Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com


Calling all local foodies – Brighton Restaurant Week is back by popular demand.

Brighton Restaurant Week returns next Monday, February 26th and will run through March 3rd. Throughout the week, patrons can indulge in a variety of cuisine from 13 participating restaurants. The restaurants will be promoting deals and showcasing their finest dishes, as well as in-house fan favorites.

Participating Restaurants include:

Brighton Bar & Grill
Bourbons
Ciao Amici’s
Lu & Carl’s
Stillwater Grill
El Arbol Taqueria
Sidecar Slider Bar
Sushi Zen
Great Harvest Bread Company
Grand Traverse Pie Company
Arta’s Italian
Single Barrel Social
Label Kitchen + Bar

Reservations are recommended, where available. A link to menu offerings is provided.