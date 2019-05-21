Brighton Twp. To Hold Large Item Drop-Off Day For Residents

May 21, 2019

An upcoming event in Brighton Township will serve as a one-stop shop for residents looking to free themselves of large, unwanted items.



Brighton Township will be hosting a Large Item Drop-Off Day for township residents on Saturday, June 8th, from 8am to 12pm. It will be held at the St. Mary Magdalen Parking Lot located on South Old US 23 in Brighton. Frequently accepted large items include washer/dryers, TV’s, patio furniture, grills, old computer equipment, bed springs, mattresses, hot water heaters, furniture, and toys.



Items not accepted at the clean-up are liquid waste, car/boat parts, yard waste, construction debris, railroad ties, oil, pesticides, explosives, poisons, hazardous waste, tires, branches, stumps, batteries, paint/solvents, antifreeze, herbicides, medical waste, sod, rocks, bricks, dirt, concrete and items that contain Freon. Lawn mowers and/or small engines must have the oil and gas removed at the time of drop-off.



Proof of residency is required. Call 810-229-0560 for additional information.