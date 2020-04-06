Brighton Residents Appointed To State Panels

April 6, 2020

By Jon King/jking@whmi.com





Two Livingston County residents were recently appointed to state panels by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.



Kristin Domanski of Brighton was appointed to the Michigan Board of Health and Safety Compliance and Appeals, which reviews all contested MIOSHA (Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration) cases involving safety and health citations, orders, and appeals. Domanski is the vice president of human resources for Nexcare Health Systems and the Wellbridge Group and holds a Bachelor of Science in Integrated Leadership Studies from Central Michigan University.



Meanwhile, Dr. Brian K. Ahmedani, also of Brighton, was appointed to the Suicide Prevention Commission, which works with state departments and agencies and nonprofit organizations to research the causes and possible underlying factors of suicide in Michigan. Dr. Ahmedani is a research scientist and the director of research at the Center for Health Policy and Health Services Research at Henry Ford Health System and director of research for the Department of Psychiatry. He earned his PhD in Social Work from Michigan State University.



Both of the appointments expire in 2024.