Bishop Lake Campground To Re-Open At Brighton State Rec Area

February 23, 2026

A popular campground that’s been undergoing lengthy upgrades will be mostly re-opening just in time for the busy Memorial Day holiday weekend.



There’s been lots of road and electrical improvements at the Brighton State Recreation Area and Bishop Lake Campground.



The project has taken much longer than originally planned but the end is now in sight – with a partial re-opening first in May, then the remainder of the campground and sites hopefully in time for the 4th of July holiday.



The improvements are being made possible at parks throughout Michigan thanks to federal COVID-19 pandemic funding dedicated by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.



The Brighton State Rec Area received around $2 (m) million for upgrades, and work officially started in May of 2024. A lot of the projects weren’t necessarily glamorous but sorely needed.



Park Supervisor Rowdy Perry told WHMI they could always use more funding but appreciate what they received and used it “judiciously”. He said it’s going toward things that a lot of people might not notice but makes a big difference – likening it to “putting a new roof on your house”.



Part of the project involved re-paving a road by the Chilson Pond that accesses the equestrian staging area and campgrounds. That area was closed for 3-4 months and once that wrapped up, work moved over to the campground in August of 2024.



Perry said the campground was subsequently closed and all the roads and electrical pedestals that campers hook into were torn out to make way for upgrades.



The entire campground is being wired for 50-amp service to accommodate bigger campers with AC units etc. While it all be wired for that upgrade, Perry said only half of the sites will be hooked up to that initially, so they’ll have the capacity to expand later. Those with smaller needs or trailers can still use 20 or 30-amp service.



Perry said they’re preparing for the future as electric vehicles, and talk of electric RV’s, becomes more prominent, they’ll have the capacity to expand better accommodate – noting Brighton Recreation Area is the first in the state to do so.



Perry said visitors will notice the new roads and that they are a bit wider - noting the roads and curves were sort of tight before for trucks and trailers but have now been widened for better access.



The target completion date and big re-opening to welcome campers back is on May 21st – the Thursday before Memorial Day as they want to be open for the holidays.



Perry said construction will be wrapping up but not all sites will be open, as a lot are grass and they want the grass to be established before they get all the RV and camper traffic. He said 20-30 sites will remain closed to establish grass but those should be open by the 4th of July holiday – at which time the whole campground should be back open, and up and running.



Also new is six ADA-compliant sites with concrete pads for better accessibility for those who need it.



Perry said something else that’s new is the “Brighton Sensory Area” staff has begun to develop that incorporates “nature, play, and discover”. That has instruments and other features, with Perry noting “nothing brings inter-generational groups together like music”. There’s also a barefoot hiking trail with different textures to become ground with the earth and some kids play structures.



While there were some construction challenges, Perry said they’re really looking forward to welcoming everybody back – along with all of the experiences, festivities, and activities that brings.



The 4,947-acre Brighton Recreation Area is home to nine lakes, five campgrounds, a designated swim beach, boating access sites, picnic areas and a disc golf course, as well as fishing, boating and paddling amenities.



Perry emphasized there is “truly something for everyone at the park”. He highlighted hiking/walking trails; mountain-bike trails and a mountain-bike skill park; a 3D archery range; equestrian trails; the Brighton Riding Stables; Bishop Lake beach; new contactless canoe, kayak and stand-up paddle board rentals; the new sensory area; a book hike, lending libraries and reading nooks; and “plenty of nooks and crannies around the park people can discover”.



Reservations for all state parks start six months in advance, and Perry said really November and December is when people need to start thinking about making reservations as they are usually full every weekend and holidays. However, he said spots are usually available during the week.



