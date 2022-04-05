Donor Rally In Brighton Sunday For Ukraine

April 5, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local businessman has organized a weekend drive to raise money for helping Ukrainians.



Ukraine Support Accelerated is a non-profit that reports having already raised more a million dollars to purchase and distribute goods to those who have been displaced by the war and have had to flee the country.



Brighton businessman Joe Norton, in working with the non-profit organization, has organized a Donor Rally this Sunday at 8580 West Grand River, at the corner between Meijer and the Brighton Post Office, which is the old St. Joe Urgent Care. Donations will be accepted between noon and 3pm.



Norton said in a release that “lives are being lost every minute” and that “donations will help the men, women, and children who are being attacked in an unprovoked war.” Monetary donations will used to buy crucial supplies such as trauma kits, medications, food, water, clothes, and military supplies. They will be flown to Poland and then transported to the front lines of Ukraine within a week.



The release states that over $1.2 (m) million has already been raised to purchase and distribute lifesaving goods to the people of Ukraine. Most recently, an additional $140,000 was said to be received to purchase supplies in Tennessee and ship to Ukraine.



Volunteers to help organize, manage and staff more upcoming rallies across the state are being sought.



More information is available in the attached press release and provided link.