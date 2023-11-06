Voters To Decide Public Safety Millage & Bond Proposal

November 6, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Voters will decide a public safety millage in the City of Brighton and a bond proposal for Howell Public Schools in tomorrow’s General Election.



In the City of Brighton, the public safety millage has expired and was last levied in July of this year. The City is seeking a voter-approved renewal with an increase of 0.1326 mills to keep up with inflation while continuing to equip police officers with the most up-to-date facilities, equipment, and technology to be used in assisting their policing and investigative efforts. If approved, the proposal would generate approximately $280,000 when first levied in July 2024.



Voters within the Howell Public Schools boundaries will decide the “Our Kids, Our Community, Our Future Bond Proposal”. If approved, the bond proposal would provide $258 (m) million for improvements in the district while expecting to maintain the current tax rate of 5.5 mills. It would fund the highest priority improvements in each of the district's schools and focus on five key areas: safety and security, learning environments, teaching tools, aging building infrastructure, and community needs.



Links to more information on both ballot proposals are provided.