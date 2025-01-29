Brighton Police to Receive New SWAT Equipment Trailer

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Brighton City Council on Tuesday approved the purchase of a new SWAT trailer for the police department. Chief Brent Pirochta explained they currently use an outdated cargo van and another location for storage.



"With purchasing this trailer, it will provide our SWAT operators the ability to have all their essential equipment needed for SWAT operations in one central location," he said.



"It will also dual as a training trailer, in that we could house our essential training equipment we need to haul to and from training locations."



The nearly $27,000 cost of the new SWAT trailer is offset by the police department's recent sale an old truck.



"I like that all your equipment can be in one place because that's a time thing right? A response time?" asked Councilwoman Susan Gardner.



"Absolutely," Chief Pirochta replied. "Not to say what is stored in which, because that's a security issue. But it does take us time to reconvene all the gear in one spot and then move on to where we need to go."