Police Search For Bank Robbery Suspect

March 13, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man is wanted in connection with a bank robbery in the City of Brighton.



Brighton City Police are looking for any information related to a bank robbery on Thursday at 4:11pm at the TCF Bank located at 8610 West Grand River.



The lone suspect, a black male, around 6 feet tall, was wearing a Seattle Seahawks baseball hat, black hoodie, tan pants and green traffic vest. The suspect walked into the bank and told the teller “this is a bank robbery, give me all your hundreds”. When the teller told him there were not any hundreds, the suspect demanded “all the fifties and the rest of the cash”. He then reached under the Plexiglas divider, grabbed the money and walked out.



The suspect got into a black 4 door sedan, possibly a Ford or Mercury, where he backed out of the lot to avoid showing his license plate and headed north toward Grand River.



A weapon was not implied nor seen but the suspect did leave his right hand in his pocket. The scene was processed with the assistance of the FBI’s Ann Arbor office.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Arntz with the Brighton City Police Department at 810-844-5137 or arntzm@brightoncitypolice.org.