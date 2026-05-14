Brighton Police Department Recognizes National Police Week

May 14, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





It’s National Police Week and a local event will coincide with it this weekend.



Brighton Police Chief Brent Pirochta recognized National Police Week during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. He noted there’s lots of festivities in Washington D.C. as it’s a national celebration. Pirochta said it also recognizes those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty and there’s lot of memorials that take place.



Chief Pirochta commented the department was invited to participate in a National Police Week - Community Celebration at the Brighton Target store.



In celebration of National Police Week, May 11th through the 16th, Brighton Target “honors the men and women who selflessly serve and protect our community”.



Pirochta said it’s an open house and meet and greet his Saturday from 11am to 3pm and local first responders from across the county will be on hand, adding everything is funded by Target. He invited community members to come out and have some conversations, and they “greatly appreciate it”.



Pirochta further publicly thanked his staff for their “selfless sacrifice in serving our community and keeping it safe, so thank you for all you do”.



The National Police Week website states:

“Each May, our nation comes together to honor the courage, sacrifice and dedication of law enforcement officers. Originally established by presidential proclamation President John F. Kennedy in 1962, National Police Week includes Peace Officers Memorial Day on May 15th and a week of observances recognizing officers who given their lives in the line of duty, as well as those who continue to serve and protect our communities with dedication and courage.



Events are centered in Washington, D.C. and include the Candlelight Vigil hosted by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, the Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S) National Survivors Conference and the cornerstone of the week, the Fraternal Order of Police National Peace Officers Memorial Service on May 15th at the West Front of the United States Capitol”.



More information is available in the provided link.