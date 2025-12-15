Brighton Police Host Holiday Events For Kids

December 15, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The City of Brighton’s Police Department is helping make the holidays a bit brighter for some local kids and families.



Police Chief Brent Pirochta provided an update at the recent City Council meeting.



Pirochta reported they hosted their annual Shop with a Cop and were able to support 70 children between the ages of 5 and 14 who might not have had a Christmas without the first responders who took part in that event at Walmart.



Then this past Saturday, the Department hosted its “Heroes and Helpers” at Target, which was said to provide Christmas to ten children, who also might not have necessarily had one.