Brighton Police Seek Suspects In Amphitheater Vandalism

January 20, 2020

Police in Brighton are asking for the public’s help in identifying three men suspects of vandalizing the Amphitheater at the Millpond, also known as The AMP.



According to a news release Friday, security camera footage taken December 28th shows three white males, one of whom is touching a railing at the amphitheater, which opened last May after a major renovation that cost more than three-quarters of a million dollars. As to exactly what was vandalized and the extent of the damage was not disclosed by police.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Brighton Police Det. Michael Arntz at(810) 227-2700 or arntzm@brightoncitypolice.org. (JK)