Brighton Police Implementing "Operation Chill" This Summer

July 16, 2019

The Brighton City Police Department plans to chill with local kids again this summer.



For the 24th year, 7-Eleven is working with local police departments to distribute free Slurpee drink coupons to children and youth through its popular Operation Chill community-service program. Officers will be dispensing Slurpee justice to good kids around the Brighton community this summer. Brighton Police Chief Rob Bradford says the coupons are a great way for officers patrolling the community to break the ice and create dialogue with kids.



During 2019, 7-Eleven will issue up to 1.4 million Slurpee coupons to almost 1,000 law enforcement agencies. Over 500 of those will be distributed in Brighton - mostly during the summer months and back-to-school season. (JM)