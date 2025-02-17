Brighton Police: One Arrested Following High-Speed Pursuit

February 17, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



One person is in custody following a stolen vehicle pursuit along eastbound I-96 in the Brighton area Monday morning.



According to Brighton Police, "officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle. The driver fled east bound I-96 where it crashed just short of the county line."



"The driver exited the damaged vehicle and ran from the officers. After a short foot pursuit, the suspect was caught by officers and arrested."



No injuries were reported to bystanders, officers or the suspect.



"This is an ongoing investigation and no further details are available at this time," according to the release.