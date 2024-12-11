Brighton City Council Approves New Police Radios

December 11, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



Meeting in regular session Tuesday evening, the Brighton City Council approved the purchase of new communications devices for the Brighton Police Department totaling $141,148.



Police Chief Brent Pirochta told council the city currently uses Motorola radios except for its newer patrol vehicles, which utilize Kenwood radios. But he says the Motorolas have reached the end of their lifespan and need replacement with units which encompass the latest technology.



Pirochta said they received two bids for replacement radios: one from Digicom Global, which handles the Kenwood line, and the other from Pro Communications, which carries the Motorola line.



Pirochta said that while the department could upgrade its current Motorola radios, the cost of doing so would be nearly equal to getting all-new Kenwood models, which meet Michigan Public Service Safety Communications System and FBI requirements.



Pirochta said there were also other drawbacks to the Pro Communications bid for Motorolas: it was $41,000 higher than the Digicom Global bid, contained two fewer radios, and had radios with lower "specs" than the Kenwood models. In addition, the Digicom Global bid also included upgrades to the existing Kenwood radios in city patrol vehicles. Therefore, the chief's recommendation was that council accept the Digicom Global bid, which it did, on a unanimous vote.



The approval requires a budget amendment for the expense, and according to City Finance Director Elizabeth Gaines, the city has a sufficient fund balance to cover the purchase.





Photos: 1) Brighton Police headquarters; 2) Police Chief Brent Pirochta; 3) city police emblem