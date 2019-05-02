Brighton Police Looking For Larceny Suspect

May 2, 2019

Brighton Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a larceny suspect.



At approximately noon on Saturday, April 27th, police say a vehicle was broken into at a business in the city. The suspect, who used stolen credit/debit cards from the vehicle to make purchases at several local businesses, is a white female with red hair and tattoos on all of her fingers.



She was the passenger in a dark colored 2003-2006 Grand Prix. The plate on the vehicle was reported stolen by the Hamburg Police Department on the same date. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brad Patton at 810-844-5187. (JK)