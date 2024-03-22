Brighton Police, Fire Authority Schedule Summer Camps

March 22, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



The Brighton City Police Dept. and Brighton Area Fire Authority are scheduling 7-Day Summer Camps this year for Livingston County youths between the ages of 14 and 18. The police department's summer camp will take place on June 20th, 21st and 24th and the fire authority's from June 25th through 27th.



At the summer camp, youths who are enrolled will be able to explore the various aspects of firefighting and policing, develop leadership skills and promote teamwork.



The number of openings is limited, so youths interested in signing up for the camp are encouraged to do so as soon as possible. Enrollees can pick either police or fire for a fee of $60, or both, for $100.



Graduation from the police and fire programs will take place on June 28th at fire station #34, located at 2755 Dorr Road in Genoa Township. Area youths between the ages of 14 and 18 who would like to enroll in the camp are asked to go to brightonareafire.com for more information or to sign up.