Brighton Police Dept. Unions Now Under New Contracts

July 24, 2023

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



According to the Brighton Human Resources Manager, the two bargaining units in the Brighton City Police Dept. have new, three-year contracts.



The Brighton City Council, after meeting in closed session last Thursday night, unanimously ratified new contracts with the command officers and patrol officers units.



According to Human Resources Manager Michele Miller, the contracts call for a 4% pay increase this year and 3.5% wage hikes in both 2024 and 2025. The contracts are retroactive to July 1st - the expiration of the old agreements and start of the new fiscal year.



There are 10 patrol officers and six command officers in the Brighton Police Dept., which is headed by Police Chief Brent Pirochota. The police dept. unions have both already ratified the contracts.