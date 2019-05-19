Brighton High School Resource Officer Being Promoted

May 19, 2019

The Brighton High School resource officer is slated to be promoted in ceremonies at the Brighton Police Dept. on Monday. Officer Chris Parks, who is in his 13th year with the police force, will be promoted to the rank of sergeant. Police Chief Rob Bradford tells WHMI that Officer Parks is a “very valuable member” of the department.



Parks is responsible for installing the Raptor Emergency Management system in the Brighton Area Schools. He has also spoken at several after-school programs on such subjects as how to keep their children’s social media accounts secure. Last year, Parks organized and administered the Police Youth Leadership Academy, held during the summer in Brighton.



The academy taught about 20 area youths to be more self-confident, learn team-building skills and become more knowledgeable about how police officers train. The academy included the landing of a US Army Chinook helicopter at Brighton High School. Another Police Youth Leadership Academy is planned for this year. (TT)