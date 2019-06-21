Person Of Interest In Custody After Crash

June 21, 2019

A person of interest wanted in connection with a crash and a possible stolen vehicle was taken into custody by Brighton Police.



During the early morning hours on Wednesday, Police say officers were called to the 300 block of Woodlake Drive where a 911 caller reported a traffic crash. Shortly after, a 911 caller reported a person was trying to get into the back door of a residence on Whispering Oaks Drive and a person of interest was detained in the area. Officers determined the car that was crashed in the 300 block of Woodlake was owned by a resident that lived in the 1300 block of Peppergrove Drive. Officers spoke to residents and it was determined that an unknown subject or subjects entered the home through two unlocked doors. Police say car keys and other items were taken from inside the home and a vehicle parked in the driveway was stolen. Police say while officers were trying to take the person of interest’s photo for facial recognition, since he lied about his name, the person of interest pushed away and ran but the suspect was caught immediately. He is currently lodged in Livingston County Jail awaiting arraignment. Police say the suspect is also believed to have crashed his car a short time before the stolen car was taken from the Peppergrove residence. Any resident with damage to property in the area of Peppergrove, Lee, Fairway Trails and Alpine Drive is asked to contact the department to make a report.



Anybody with information is asked to call 810-227-2700 and ask for Detective Patton. Those looking to report damage after hours should call the non-emergency 911 dispatch line at 517-546-9111. (JM)