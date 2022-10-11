Outgoing Police Chief Honored For Service

October 11, 2022

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com





The outgoing Brighton police chief has been honored for his 25 years of service in keeping law and order in the city.



Chief of Police Rob Bradford was presented with a proclamation recognizing his achievements during the past quarter century at a recent meeting.



Bradford has 26 years in law enforcement, having started as a reserve officer in 1996 in the city of Clarkston. The following year he was hired as a full-time officer by the city of Brighton. Bradford was promoted to sergeant in 2007 and named deputy chief in 2014.



Three years later, upon the retirement of Tom Wightman, Bradford was selected to head the police dept. With Friday having been his last day, Bradford now becomes the deputy police chief in Green Oak Township under Police Chief Steven Kramer.