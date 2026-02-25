Brighton Police Chief Pirochta Recognizes Officer of the Year Siemen, Retirement of Longtime Deputy Chief

February 25, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Brighton Police Officer Evan Siemen is this year's recipient of the department's "Officer of the Year" award. Chief Brent Pirochta made the presentation during Tuesday's city council meeting.



"He began his career in law enforcement with the East Lansing Police Department, before joining the Brighton Police Department in February 2021," Pirochta said.



"He's a field training officer, so he has a great impact on training our new officers. TASER instructor. Firearms instructor. And he's a member of our Livingston Regional SWAT team."



The chief also recognized the retirement of longtime colleague and Deputy Chief Craig Flood.



"Throughout his career, Deputy Chief Flood has been a part of the field training program, crime scene response team and property room manager. He was promoted to sergeant in 2007 and promoted to deputy chief in 2017," Chief Pirochta added.



"I have had the honor and privilege of working with you, alongside you, as a midnight partner, as a subordinate, as a patrolman as you were sergeanting, and no working hand-in-hand with you as chief and deputy chief. I wish you nothing but the best. You will be missed."



Sergeant Chris Parks was promoted to deputy chief to take Flood's place, while Officer Branden Bauer was promoted to sergeant.