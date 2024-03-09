Brighton Police Apprehend Suspect in Eastpointe Shooting

March 9, 2024

Tom Tolen/ news@whmi.com



Following an extensive chase Saturday afternoon, Brighton City Police apprehended the suspect in a January shooting that took place in the Detroit suburb of Eastpointe.



At about 1:55 pm, City Police attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of W. Grand River and Challis. The reason for the stop was that the driver had multiple warrants for his arrest and was also wanted by Eastpointe Police in regard to the shooting incident.



Officers pursued the vehicle through the city but terminated it briefly after losing sight of the vehicle. However, police continued to comb the area and 10 minutes later spotted the vehicle, which was unoccupied, parked off Advance Street. Police set up a perimeter to contain the suspect in the immediate area and deployed drones as well as two K9 units.



At about 3:40 pm officers engaged in a foot chase with the suspect and apprehended him, taking him into custody without further incident. The suspect was armed with a pistol at the time. However, no shots were fired by either police officers or the suspect, and no one was injured.



The man is currently being held in the Livingston County Jail. Brighton City Police were assisted by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police of the Brighton post, the Hamburg and Green Oak Township Police departments and Novi City Police. The identity of the suspect is being withheld at this time pending arraignment.