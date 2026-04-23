Brighton Police Alerts Public of Annual Water Wars

April 23, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Brighton Police took to social media Thursday, alerting the public of what are called "water wars" between local school kids.



"This is not a school-sponsored event, but a tradition many students look forward to each year. Participants may be seen around neighborhoods and throughout the community using water guns as part of the game. You might notice more student activity, cars, and playful behavior as they try to “soak” each other in this organized, end-of-year fun.



While it’s all in good spirits, we want EVERYONE to be aware of what’s going on to avoid confusion or concern. Please keep an eye out and drive carefully—especially in residential areas—as kids may be out and about. Let’s help keep this a safe and fun experience for everyone!"