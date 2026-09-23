Brighton PD Conference Room to Receive $90K Worth of Tech Upgrades

September 23, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Brighton City Council on Tuesday approved $90,000 worth of technology upgrades for the police department's conference room.



Chief Brent Pirochta told council the current equipment is showing its age, and frequently cuts out during presentations.



"We're looking to upgrade our conference room to be a fully functional media solution to meet all the needs, not only of the PD in its emergency operations center capacity, but hosting our community events, council retreats, DPS training, and bring training back to us, where we can host it at the PD ourselves," he said.



The contract was awarded to the lowest bid from UTEC IT and Office Solutions of Ann Arbor.



"When I received these quotes, I immediately went to UTEC and asked how can you be so drastically low? The owner said they were able to purchase a majority of equipment before the implementation of tariffs. So, they were able to give us a significant discount," Pirochta added.



"Also, he is donating a majority of the portion of the labor cost for the installation."