Pavilion Restrooms In Downtown Brighton Getting Upgrades

May 20, 2019

The pavilion restrooms in downtown Brighton are undergoing a facelift this week.



The City of Brighton is performing needed upgrades to the pavilion restrooms located on Millpond Lane, next to the Imagination Station playground and near the newly constructed Brighton Amphitheater that just opened for the summer season. Improvements will include new fixtures, removal of the stall partitions, installation of grab bars, new flooring and repainting the walls. The City advises that the work will require the restrooms to be closed all week. The bathrooms are expected to reopen by Saturday morning. During business hours, visitors to the downtown area should use the public restrooms located inside City Hall at 200 N. First Street.



City officials say they appreciate the cooperation of the public and are confident that after they are complete, the improvements will provide everyone a pleasant experience while visiting the pavilion restrooms. (JM)