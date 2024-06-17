First Annual Brighton Pack of Dogs Pet Parade Held

June 17, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



It was a first-of-its-kind event in Brighton Saturday as the Brighton Area Schools’ Pack of Dogs held their first-ever Pet Parade. And, according to the organizers, it was an unqualified success. Co-leader Kaitlyn Lipinski tells WHMI that, in her words, “It was a beautiful day and a great turnout - much better than we expected.”



At least 50 participants and the dogs’ handlers took part in the parade. It started at the AMP on the Mill Pond and ended less than an hour later at the Brighton High School football field. The parade route went through a couple of local residential neighborhoods along the way, and the participants were greeted with applause by outdoor cafe diners at Bourbons restaurant and other downtown businesses.



Rather than merely being considered therapy dogs, the pooches are known as “social-emotional learning dogs”. Some 10 of the 15 dogs assigned to the Brighton are Schools were at the event.



The dogs all have coats that say “Therapy dog, please pet me,” in orange and black, the school colors. Although owned by the school district, the dogs are housed at the homes of their handlers during the summer and when school is not in session. “We’re grateful for the handlers and all the support we get from the community,” Co-leader Rachaelle Baxter says.



Brighton’s therapy dog program may be unique because, as far as is known, it’s the only one in the US in which the dogs are owned by the school district. The school district pays for the purchase of the dogs, their one year of training, and other expenses. At the same time, the public and businesses contribute to the success of the program with donations.



The Brighton therapy dogs were first on the scene in the Oxford Schools in November 2021 after a student shot and killed four other students and wounded several others. They have also responded to other school districts in time of crisis, such as at Michigan State University, the Grosse Pointe Schools and Clinton Community Schools, after tragedies involving students.



Ivory Vines, at 328 West Main Street, which supplies athletic gear as well as athletic accessories for Brighton sports, donated T-shirts and provided signage along the parade route. Organizers raised about $6,000 as a result of the parade, with proceeds going to the POD budget to help provide food, veterinary care, grooming and other items. Lipinski said she and Baxter want to make the Pet Parade an annual event and plan on another Pet Parade next year.



After the parade the dogs and their handlers had a well-deserved play time at the high school, with food and beverages provided by local businesses.