Optimist Club Presents Check To Whitmore Lake 4th July Committee

July 1, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The annual 4th of July celebration in Whitmore Lake will be getting a funding boost from a local organization dedicated to serving the youth in the community.



The Brighton Optimist Club and Eternity Brewing Company presented checks to the Whitmore Lake 4th of July Committee totaling $1,278 from the June 13th euchre benefit.



The non-profit group is part of the Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce. It’s run entirely by un-paid volunteers and its primary purpose is to organize and fundraise for the annual 4th of July celebration in Whitmore Lake.



On the 2nd Tuesday of each month, the Brighton Optimist Club hosts a euchre tournament to benefit different local non-profit groups. Each tournament is held at Eternity Brewing Company in Genoa Township.



100% of the money generated during the euchre nights is split between the designated charity, and the player prize pool.



July’s tournament will benefit the Livingston County Alzheimer’s Walk, and in August it will benefit Michigan Collaborative for Mindfulness in Education.



Since December of 2021, the Euchre nights have generated over $14,900 in donations to local 501 c3 groups. Online registration is encouraged to expedite setup. A link is provided.



Meanwhile, Sunday will mark the 63nd year of the annual fireworks display in Whitmore Lake. Various activities are planned and WHMI’s Ellen Morgan will be out in the DJ tent. A link to more information on that is also provided.



Photo: Brighton Optimist members Bob Smith and Allen Walblay, along with 4th of July Committee members and Eternity Brewing Company staff, Brandon, James and Colin.