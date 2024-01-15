Brighton Optimists Present $795 Check to Blue Star Service Dogs

January 15, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Brighton Optimist Club and Eternity Brewing Company recently presented checks to Blue Star Service Dogs, totaling $795 from their January 9th Euchre Night.



Blue Star Service Dogs helps veterans diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injuries. The organization offers another method of healing from PTSD through service dogs and training.



On the second Tuesday of every month at Eternity Brewing Company, the Brighton Optimist Club hosts a Euchre Night to benefit a different local charitable organization. All of the funds generated during the event is split between the designated charity and the player prize pool.



Since December 2021, Brighton Optimist's "2nd Tuesday" Euchre nights have generated over $20,096 in donations to local charities.



The next Euchre Night on February 13th will benefit the Northfield Township Whitmore Lake Food Pantry. More information can be found at the provided link.



Photo (L to R): Jim Currie, Brighton Optimist President; Tricia Barnes, Blue Star Service Dogs Coordinator; Ethan Whitesell, Owner, Eternity Brewing Company; Allen Walblay, Brighton Optimist Treasurer.



Photo Credit: Brighton Optimist Club