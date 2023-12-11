Brighton Optimists Present Check To Larry Prout Jr. Courage Fund

December 11, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local organization dedicated to serving the youth in the community is continuing its euchre events to help support other area non-profits.





On November 21st, the Brighton Optimists and Eternity Brewing presented checks totaling $825 to the Larry Prout Jr. Courage Fund, a charity that helps patients with long-standing health issues at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor.



Tomorrow's euchre night event will benefit Girls on the Run Southeast Michigan at Eternity Brewing Company at 6pm. Pre-registration is available.



100% of the money generated during the euchre nights is split between the designated charity, and the player prize pool.



Since December of 2021, more than $18,501 has been donated to local charitable groups through the events and community support.



The Optimists noted that its website will be transitioning to a new hosting service sometime in the last half of January 2024 so there may be one or two days where the website is not available, but people can always find their events on Eventbrite.com.



More information about the 2nd Tuesday Euchre nights is available in the provided links.