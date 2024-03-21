Brighton Optimists Present Check To Meals On Wheels

March 21, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Brighton Optimist Club and Eternity Brewing Company recently presented checks to Livingston County Senior Nutrition, aka Meals on Wheels, totaling $808 from the March 12th euchre night.



Meals on Wheels provides homebound older adults with not only meals but a means of human contact daily by friendly, courteous volunteers. That helps give local seniors and their families a sense of security, knowing that someone who cares will check on them.



On the 2nd Tuesday of each month at Eternity Brewing Company, the Brighton Optimist Club has a euchre night to benefit a different local charitable organization. 100% of the money generated during the euchre nights is split between the designated charity, and the player prize pool.



The April 9th euchre night will benefit the Livingston County Disaster Assistance Response Team or DART - a volunteer organization committed to the support of Livingston County’s First Responders.



Since December 2021, the Brighton Optimist #2ndTuesdayEuchre nights have generated over $21,500 in donations to local charities.