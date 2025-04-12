Brighton Optimist Club Euchre Fundraiser Supports Livingston County Habitat For Humanity

April 12, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Brighton Optimist Club, in affiliation with Eternity Brewing Company, announced a combined donation of $596 to Livingston County Habitat for Humanity - which was raised during the March 11th Charity Euchre Night fundraiser.



The collaboration is said to showcase the Brighton Optimist Club's steadfast dedication to uplifting local organizations and enriching the community’s well-being. The Club works to build a network of optimism that supports youth and community.



In partnership with Eternity Brewing, the Second Tuesday Euchre Nights provide a lively and engaging social gathering while doubling as a meaningful fundraising effort for local charities.



Since launching in December 2021, the Brighton Optimist Charity Euchre Nights have successfully raised $28,651 - benefiting a wide range of community and charitable initiatives.



Club President Jim Currie "We love seeing the community unite to support initiatives that make a real difference. It’s amazing how a fun night out can turn into meaningful contributions to important causes, showing the incredible impact of community engagement."



Euchre Night players enjoy a lively atmosphere while contributing to impactful youth and community programs. Additionally, participants are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to benefit the Howell Mini-Pantry. As a token of appreciation, Eternity Brewing offers attendees half off a beer of their choice to those making a pantry donation.



For more information about upcoming Euchre Nights and opportunities to get involved, visit the provided link.



Photo Credit: Brighton Optimist Club.



Pictured L-R are Brighton Optimist Treasurer Allen Walblay, Optimist President Jim Currie; Habitat for Humanity-Livingston County’s Resource Development Director April Dertian, and Habitat Director Rob Johnson.