Brighton Optimist Club Supports Foster, Adoptive & Kinship Services

January 27, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Another local charity has benefitted from monthly euchre nights hosted by a non-profit that serves youth and the community.



The Brighton Optimist Club, in affiliation with Eternity Brewing Company, announced a combined donation of $720 to the Foster, Adoptive & Kinship Services group. The funds were raised during the January 14th Charity Euchre Night fundraiser.



The partnership is said to underscore the Club's dedication to supporting local organizations and enhancing the overall well-being of the community.

The Club says the Second Tuesday Euchre Nights, organized in collaboration with the brewery, offer a fun and engaging social experience while also serving as a powerful fundraising initiative that directly benefits local charities.



Since the launch of the Brighton Optimist Charity Euchre Nights in December 2021, the event has raised an impressive $27,176, supporting a diverse array of community and charitable causes.



Club President Jim Currie said "We're excited to see the community come together to support initiatives that have a real impact here. It's inspiring to see how an enjoyable evening can turn into meaningful support for vital causes. This is a true testament to the strength of community involvement."



Attendees of Euchre Nights enjoy a lively atmosphere while contributing to impactful youth and community programs. Additionally, participants are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to benefit the Howell Mini-Pantry at Summit Gardens Park. As a token of appreciation, Eternity Brewing offers attendees half off a beer of their choice to those making a pantry donation.



Photo Credit: Brighton Optimist Club. Pictured L-R are Brighton Optimist President Jim Currie. Optimist Treasurer Allen Walblay, Foster Home Licensing Specialist Christen Marlow, and Eternity Brewing Company Brewmaster Ryan Leidal.