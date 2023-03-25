BAS Pack of Dogs Receive Donation

March 25, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local therapy dog program is the latest to have benefitted from donations from a local organization dedicated to serving the youth in the community.



On the 2nd Tuesday of each month at 6pm, the Brighton Optimist Club hosts a euchre tournament to benefit different local non-profit groups. Each tournament is held at Eternity Brewing Company in Genoa Township.



This past week, the Club and Eternity presented checks to Brighton Area Schools for the Pack of Dogs program totaling $947 from the March 14th euchre benefit.



The BAS Therapy Wellness Pack of Dogs can assist teachers working with students who feel angry, are being bullied, bully others, or have other behavior problems. They can also help students who feel anxious, sad, or upset at school. Officials say students further can read and understand stories better by reading to the dogs.



100% of the money generated during the euchre nights is split between the designated charity, and the first, second and third place winners.



Next month’s tournament on April 11th will raise money for the Carl Nagy Foundation for Suicide Awareness.



Since December 2021, the Brighton Optimist euchre tournaments have generated over $11,776 in donations to local non-profits.



Online registration is encouraged to expedite setup. More information and the upcoming schedule can be found in the provided link.