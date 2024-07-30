Brighton Optimists Present Check For First Responders Youth Camp

July 30, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Brighton Area Fire Authority is the latest to benefit from monthly euchre tournaments hosted by a non-profit dedicated to serving the youth in the community.



The Brighton Optimist Club and Eternity Brewing Company presented checks to the Fire Authority totaling $411 from the July 9th euchre night. The money will be used for the Brighton First Responder Youth Camp.



The Brighton Optimist Club says it continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to supporting local charities and enhancing the quality of life in the community.



The Second Tuesday Euchre nights, held in collaboration with Eternity Brewing Company, are said to be more than just a fun night out but a powerful fundraising tool that has had a significant impact on local children’s charities.



Since December 2021, the Brighton Optimist Club’s Euchre nights have generated over $24,000 in donations.

The funds have been distributed to various local charities, making a real difference in the lives of those who need it most.



The Brighton Optimist Club has also started a Third Tuesday Euchre night, further expanding their fundraising efforts and community involvement.



By participating in the Euchre tournaments, community members not only enjoy a night of entertainment but also become part of a larger movement aimed at supporting youth and community initiatives, fostering a sense of community and optimism, and encouraging residents to come together for a common cause.



Players who bring a non-perishable food item on euchre night for the Howell mini pantry at Summit Gardens Park will receive half off a beer of their choice, courtesy of Eternity Brewing.



For more information on upcoming Euchre nights and how you can get involved, visit www.BrightonOptimist.org/euchre. That link is provided.





Photo: Brighton Optimist Treasurer Allen Walblay; Brighton Area Fire Authority Human Resources Director Anne Campbell; Eternity Brewing Taproom Manager Kylie; Brighton Police Officer Kristi Bell; Brighton Optimist President Jim Currie.