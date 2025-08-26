Brighton Optimist Euchre Supports Lakes Elementary PTO

August 26, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local elementary PTO is the latest recipient of funding from a local non-profit.



The Brighton Optimist Club announced a donation of $472 to Lakes Elementary PTO, raised during the August 11th Charity Euchre Night fundraiser at Hartland Brewing Company.



The Brighton Optimist Club says it “continues its unwavering commitment to uplifting local organizations and enhancing the community's well-being through these service events”.



The Euchre Nights provide a vibrant social gathering that also serves as a meaningful fundraising initiative for local charities.



Brighton Optimist Club President Jim Currie said "We are thrilled to witness the community come together to back initiatives that truly make a difference. It's remarkable how an enjoyable evening can lead to significant contributions for vital causes, highlighting the substantial effect of community involvement”.



For more information about upcoming Euchre Nights and opportunities to get involved, visit www.BrightonOptimist.org/euchre.



Photo Credit: Brighton Optimist Club. Pictured L-R are Hartland Brewing Company co-owner Ryan McDonald; Lakes Elementary PTO representative Jillian Stewart; and Brighton Optimist President Jim Currie.