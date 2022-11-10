Brighton Optimists Present Check To Foundation

November 10, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A charity that helps families fighting through catastrophic and life-altering circumstances has received a donation from a local non-profit.



The Brighton Optimist Club and Eternity Brewing Company presented checks to the I Will Right Now Foundation totaling $805 from its October 11th euchre benefit. The Foundation helps others navigate a life-threatening diagnosis.



The Club says the hope is that other community groups and residents will be able to add to the total to assist in the Foundation’s mission, which is “to provide hope and help through financial gifts to families dealing with catastrophe”.



On the 2nd Tuesday of each month at 6pm, the Brighton Optimist Club hosts a euchre tournament to benefit a different local non-profit group at Eternity Brewing Company in Howell. 100% of the money generated during the euchre nights is split between the designated charity; and the first, second and third place winners.



The November tournament was dedicated to raising money for the Torch 180, a nonprofit in Fowlerville that provides food-industry training for adults with disabilities. In December, the tournament will support the Friends of the Brighton District Library.



Since December 2021 the tournaments have generated over $7,800 in donations to local non-profit groups.