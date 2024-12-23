Brighton Optimist Club Supports Girls On The Run Southeast Michigan

December 23, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Brighton Optimist Club, in collaboration with Eternity Brewing Company, announced a combined donation of $704 to Girls on the Run SE Michigan.



The funds were raised during a December Euchre Night fundraiser.



Girls on the Run offers programs that inspire girls of all abilities to recognize and embrace their inner strength while fostering meaningful connections with others.



Officials say the partnership underscores the Brighton Optimist Club’s dedication to supporting local organizations and enhancing the quality of life in the community.



The Second Tuesday Euchre Nights, hosted in partnership with Eternity Brewing Company, are said to be fun and engaging social events that also serve as impactful fundraising efforts directly benefiting local charities.



Since launching the Euchre Nights in December 2021, the Brighton Optimist Club has raised $26,465 for community and charitable organizations.



Club President Jim Currie said “We’re thrilled to see the community rally behind initiatives that make a difference locally. It’s heartening to witness how a fun evening can translate into tangible support for important causes. This truly reflects the power of community spirit.”



Photo Credit: Brighton Optimist Club. Pictured L-R are Eternity Brewing Company Brewmaster Ryan Leidal; The Girls on the Run SE Michigan Engagement Lead Alice Liao; and Brighton Optimist President Jim Currie.